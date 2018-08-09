Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) will report $134.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Quality Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.60 million. Quality Systems reported sales of $132.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quality Systems will report full-year sales of $542.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.90 million to $547.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $570.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $585.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quality Systems.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Quality Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Quality Systems to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of QSII traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $21.67. 177,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,884. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Quality Systems has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $23.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSII. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quality Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 615,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 352,411 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quality Systems by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,241,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,386,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

