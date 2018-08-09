QUALCOMM (QCOM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,669 shares of company stock worth $159,760. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

