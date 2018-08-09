QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

QTS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.44.

Get QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.79 million. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $513,723.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,528 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 120,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,337. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $41,380,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $21,329,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $18,282,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $12,376,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $12,470,000.

About QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.