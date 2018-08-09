QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE: QTS):

8/8/2018 – QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

8/2/2018 – QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/25/2018 – QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2018 – QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

7/18/2018 – QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2018 – QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A traded up $0.30, reaching $44.64, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,975. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.79 million. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Marino bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $345,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $684,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine R. Kinney bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,723.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 120,157 shares of company stock worth $4,283,337. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

