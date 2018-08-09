QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.18). QEP Resources posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QEP. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 431,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 151,110 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 82,993 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in QEP Resources by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 378,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

NYSE:QEP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 5,980,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,672. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

