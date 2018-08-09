Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Reduced by Analyst

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Metropolitan Bank in a report issued on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Metropolitan Bank’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

MCB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metropolitan Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

MCB opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $397.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.99. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.