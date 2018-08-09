Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of TCMD opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.89 million, a P/E ratio of 278.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $32,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,158.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $144,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,603.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,091 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,743,000 after buying an additional 78,716 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 748,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,929,000 after buying an additional 104,208 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $15,105,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

