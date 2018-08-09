Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Praxair, Inc. (PX) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Praxair in a report released on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Praxair’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Praxair from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.42.

PX stock opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. Praxair has a 52-week low of $127.36 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Praxair had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Praxair by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 41,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Praxair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 909,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Praxair by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 514,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Praxair by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 167,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Praxair by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

