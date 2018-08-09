Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.05. Q2 posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Q2 from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Q2 to $67.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

In other news, insider William M. Furrer sold 21,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $1,227,634.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,096 shares of company stock valued at $16,102,186. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 516,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Q2 has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.