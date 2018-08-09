Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 40,892 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,892 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $93,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 19.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 49,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Baidu by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 310,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.32.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $207.74 and a twelve month high of $284.22.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

