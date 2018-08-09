Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 2,761,082 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,840,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,761,082 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $264,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,822,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $408,861,000 after acquiring an additional 362,511 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,096,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,521,000 after acquiring an additional 287,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,630,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,480,000 after acquiring an additional 313,027 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 331.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,401,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil opened at $32.51 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.08 and a beta of 2.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

