Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,582,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,655,000. Newell Brands comprises 2.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.41% of Newell Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5,180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands opened at $20.79 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 1,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Todman purchased 4,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $106,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

