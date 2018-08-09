Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $165.33 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (UBS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,777,590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 89,004 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of UBS Group worth $165,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,729,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UBS Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,170,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after buying an additional 1,844,479 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,609,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 218,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group opened at $16.11 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.33. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

