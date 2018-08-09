Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 228.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 36.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

PZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th.

NYSE:PZN opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.78. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.85%. equities research analysts forecast that Pzena Investment Management, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

