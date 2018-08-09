PVH Corp (PVH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in PVH by 5.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 219,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 114,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter valued at about $12,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 256,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in PVH by 64.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 5,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $548,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock worth $3,364,739 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PVH shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $176.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $179.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.90.

Shares of PVH opened at $154.11 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.89%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

