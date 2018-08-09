Pure (PURE) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Pure has traded flat against the US dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $103,814.00 and $0.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pure Coin Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 21,055,280 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,001 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purealt.org

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

