Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 382 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

NVDA stock opened at $256.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $152.91 and a one year high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 38,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.36, for a total value of $9,876,303.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,968,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

