Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 1.17% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOI. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 419.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,801 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $6,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 290,696 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

In related news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran purchased 5,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Zartler purchased 6,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SOI stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $791.30 million, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.15.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 252.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.