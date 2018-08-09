Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 676 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 14.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 9.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 23.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 103.7% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,104,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period.

Get Verisign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $152.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.