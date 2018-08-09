Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.19 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,947,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 437,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67,196 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $4,443,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,795 shares of company stock valued at $9,141,390. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology opened at $53.04 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Micron Technology to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

