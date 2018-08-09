PS Business Parks (PSB) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $121.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PS Business Parks from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PS Business Parks from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

Shares of PS Business Parks traded up $0.51, reaching $128.99, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.13). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $101.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.05 million. equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $357,494.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $174,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

