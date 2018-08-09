Prudential plc (PRU) Announces GBX 15.67 Dividend

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.67 ($0.20) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Prudential stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,824 ($23.61). 7,376,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($20.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($25.79).

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Prudential to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,186 ($28.30) to GBX 2,081 ($26.94) in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,740 ($22.52) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,899 ($24.58) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,275 ($29.45) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,138.63 ($27.68).

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

