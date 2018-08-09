Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,127. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Proteon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Brookline Cap M reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proteon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.