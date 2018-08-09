Proofpoint (PFPT) versus NantHealth (NH) Head to Head Review

Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Proofpoint alerts:

5.6% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.9% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Proofpoint and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 5 20 0 2.80 NantHealth 0 1 2 0 2.67

Proofpoint presently has a consensus target price of $128.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.82%. NantHealth has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 51.99%. Given NantHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NantHealth is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Risk and Volatility

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -12.93% -16.48% -3.57% NantHealth -168.84% -63.06% -28.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and NantHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $515.29 million 11.77 -$84.33 million ($1.31) -90.29 NantHealth $86.68 million 3.98 -$175.21 million ($1.12) -2.84

Proofpoint has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Proofpoint beats NantHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides solutions for email security, such as enterprise protection, email fraud defense, and email continuity offerings; advanced threat products, including solutions to protect organizations across threat vectors, including email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications; a suite of security solutions comprising data loss prevention, encryption, data discover for data at rest, enterprise archive, eDiscovery analytics, and supervision; and digital risk protection suite that enables organizations to look beyond their borders for threats targeting their customers across email phishing, malicious Web domains, fraudulent mobile apps, and fraudulent social media accounts. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solution, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from various sources to enhance decision-making. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, whole transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.