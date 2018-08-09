Progressive (PGR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Progressive to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Progressive opened at $61.91 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Progressive has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $762,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $452,280.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,002.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,103 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 4,577.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,257,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,676,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,692 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,081,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,554 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $83,910,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $77,534,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

