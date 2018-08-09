Progressive (PGR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.
PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Progressive to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.
Progressive opened at $61.91 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Progressive has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $762,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $452,280.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,002.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,103 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 4,577.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,257,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,676,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,692 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,081,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,554 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $83,910,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $77,534,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
