Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,822 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $190,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,567,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,843 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 63.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 575.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,205,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $82.35 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.59%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Price Matthew sold 11,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $953,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,035 shares of company stock worth $7,542,189. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

