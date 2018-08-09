Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUS. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $715,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,733.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,053,325. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises opened at $82.43 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

