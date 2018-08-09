Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Dorman Products worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $31,078,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2,958.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 326,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after purchasing an additional 315,925 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $12,645,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $6,349,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $6,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Dorman Products opened at $74.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $78.01.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.87 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. research analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

