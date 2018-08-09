Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy opened at $11.69 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Ring Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.57 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

