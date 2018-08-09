Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.85 Million Stake in Davita Inc (DVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Davita by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Davita by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Davita by 2,047.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Davita by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Davita by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

In other news, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $102,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,125.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $86,912.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,107 shares of company stock valued at $211,976. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

