Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,506 Shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Plexus worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Plexus by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Drury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $293,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $138,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,914 shares of company stock worth $2,179,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLXS shares. TheStreet upgraded Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $726.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.08 million. Plexus had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

