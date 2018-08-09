Price Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 75.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Shares of Harley-Davidson opened at $43.66 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

