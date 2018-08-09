Price Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,925 Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII)

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,349,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,207,000 after purchasing an additional 422,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,049,000 after purchasing an additional 226,062 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 977,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 206,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,303,000.

Shares of EFII stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.96, a P/E/G ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.08. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $43.89.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.72 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Electronics For Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. research analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronics For Imaging from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $299,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $902,340. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

