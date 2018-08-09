Price Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 172,422 GNC Holdings Inc (GNC)

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GNC by 2,515.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,237 shares in the last quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of GNC by 128.6% during the first quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GNC by 39.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,619,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 745,471 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of GNC by 44.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GNC during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

GNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GNC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GNC in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

GNC opened at $3.11 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $254.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. GNC Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.70 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 57.85% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. GNC’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

