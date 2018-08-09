Premier Inc (PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $411.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will post $411.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.60 million to $418.40 million. Premier posted sales of $403.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.06 million. Premier had a net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. Premier’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In other Premier news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $199,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,312.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $36,492,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 4,678.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 997,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Premier by 46.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,797,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,783,000 after purchasing an additional 893,451 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 63.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 836,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Premier by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,400,000 after buying an additional 679,358 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Premier traded down $0.23, hitting $37.92, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 520,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,797. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

