Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

APTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Cronin sold 16,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $281,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

APTS opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.00). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $96.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.