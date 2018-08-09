PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Headlines about PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PRA Health Sciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 47.5257366946534 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

PRA Health Sciences opened at $101.22 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $73.23 and a 52-week high of $108.02.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $722.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.57 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 24.52%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

