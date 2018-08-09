Pra Group (PRAA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PRAA stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.50. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.17 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 5.88%. sell-side analysts predict that Pra Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura White sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $150,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven D. Fredrickson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,974.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,179. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Pra Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter worth $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Pra Group by 242.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter worth $182,000.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

