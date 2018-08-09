PPL Corp (PPL) Stake Lessened by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in PPL by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in PPL by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.57 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.