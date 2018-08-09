PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,112,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,293,772,000 after buying an additional 2,995,436 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $85,777,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $46,290,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 32.9% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,093,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after buying an additional 270,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $24,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. ValuEngine raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “$104.41” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

PPG Industries opened at $109.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $100.36 and a one year high of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.