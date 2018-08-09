Potbelly (PBPB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. Potbelly updated its FY18 guidance to $0.37-0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBPB. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Potbelly from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Potbelly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Potbelly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Julie Younglove-Webb sold 20,000 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

