Post (POST) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Post (NYSE:POST) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Post earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8938959422777 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Post opened at $96.10 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Post had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Post will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

