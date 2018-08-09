Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Keane Group (FRAC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Keane Group earned a news impact score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9506179481373 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Keane Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.68. Keane Group has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $19.83.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.88 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Keane Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. analysts forecast that Keane Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FRAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keane Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keane Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keane Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keane Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

In other Keane Group news, CEO James Carl Stewart sold 33,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $542,038.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Powell sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $335,715.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,735.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,681 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

