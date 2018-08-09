Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Share Price

Headlines about Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A earned a news impact score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.7952628928217 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Pivotal Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A opened at $47.12 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.99. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $315,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

