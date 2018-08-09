Portland General Electric (POR) VP William David Robertson Sells 4,380 Shares

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP William David Robertson sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $200,516.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Portland General Electric traded up $0.28, hitting $46.12, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,487. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.23. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 53,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “$45.10” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.50 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

