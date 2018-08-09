Polaris Industries (PII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Industries Inc. is a global power sports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for years. With annual 2016 sales of $4.5 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman and Polaris ACE all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK, INDY, Switchback and RUSH snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. “

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $99.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Wine purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.09 per share, with a total value of $312,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886,179.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Bilicic purchased 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $125,008.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at $652,661.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.