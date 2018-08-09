PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) vs. F.N.B. (FNB) Head to Head Survey

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PNC Financial Services Group and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNC Financial Services Group 0 16 7 0 2.30 F.N.B. 0 3 4 0 2.57

PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $149.39, suggesting a potential upside of 2.09%. F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 26.52%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than PNC Financial Services Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNC Financial Services Group 30.40% 10.33% 1.28% F.N.B. 19.91% 7.70% 1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PNC Financial Services Group and F.N.B.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNC Financial Services Group $18.04 billion 3.77 $5.34 billion $8.50 17.22 F.N.B. $1.23 billion 3.45 $199.20 million $0.93 14.11

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than F.N.B.. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats F.N.B. on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated a network of 2,459 branches and 9,051 ATMs. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment lease; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and trade, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services; advisory, custody, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as institutions. The BlackRock segment offers investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising asset management, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 417 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina; and 77 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.