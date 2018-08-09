Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Playkey has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $29,461.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Playkey

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

