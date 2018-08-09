Planet Fitness (PLNT) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a c- rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of Planet Fitness opened at $48.28 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 61,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $3,073,657.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $19,271,237 in the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 33,125 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

