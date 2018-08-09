Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline traded up $0.02, reaching $26.74, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 214,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,827. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.50%. research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

